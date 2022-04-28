A Lesson to Learn: Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/22 that Home Builder Sees a Strong Housing Market Despite Worries About Affordability

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE :LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lennar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.31, which is $40.02 above the current price. LEN currently public float of 266.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEN was 2.83M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.14% and a quarterly performance of -18.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Lennar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for LEN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $88 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LEN, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

LEN Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.27. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw -34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.19 back on Sep 01. After this action, McCall Jeffrey Joseph now owns 134,901 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $1,081,940 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $100.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 150,875 shares at $1,001,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +16.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.