We Analyzed the Future Direction of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), Here is What We Found

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went up by 7.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.68, which is $0.93 above the current price. STNG currently public float of 50.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 991.38K shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.12% and a quarterly performance of 75.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

STNG Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 72.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

-6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -43.35. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.