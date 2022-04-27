We Analyzed the Future Direction of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), Here is What We Found

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went down by -7.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected -11.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Freshworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.58, which is $14.33 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 68.54M and currently shorts hold a 11.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.93M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went down by -11.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly performance of -15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Freshworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.21% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -38.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

FRSH Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -11.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Morales Jose, who sale 1,984 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Morales Jose now owns 0 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $39,680 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,685 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 809 shares at $81,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.19 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -51.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.