Wall Street Praises Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) After Recent Earnings Report

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected -14.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.68, which is $0.62 above the current price. UGP currently public float of 747.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.18M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went down by -14.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.06% and a quarterly performance of 2.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.73% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.32% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.20 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +0.72. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.