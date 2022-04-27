US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that US Ecology Stock Soars on Deal to Be Bought by Republic Services

Is It Worth Investing in US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ :ECOL) Right Now?

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 283.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECOL is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for US Ecology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is -$0.96 below the current price. ECOL currently public float of 30.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECOL was 1.05M shares.

ECOL’s Market Performance

ECOL stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.84% and a quarterly performance of 64.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.22% for US Ecology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for ECOL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECOL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ECOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ECOL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for ECOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECOL, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

ECOL Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECOL rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.88. In addition, US Ecology Inc. saw 50.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+23.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Ecology Inc. stands at +0.54. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.