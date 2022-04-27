The Chart for International Paper Company (IP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.28. The company’s stock price has collected -3.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 0.94.

The average price from analysts is $51.09, which is $4.4 above the current price. IP currently public float of 373.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 3.38M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went down by -3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.51% and a quarterly performance of -1.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

IP Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, International Paper Company saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who sale 4,132,000 shares at the price of $34.75 back on Apr 21. After this action, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ now owns 4,614,358 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $143,587,000 using the latest closing price.

SIMS JOHN V, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 7,026 shares at $57.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that SIMS JOHN V is holding 0 shares at $405,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.