The Chart for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.97. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Best Buy Posts Lower Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.50.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BBY currently public float of 199.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.93M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of -5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Best Buy Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.06% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $130 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

BBY Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.63. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Hartman Todd G., who sale 1,188 shares at the price of $95.72 back on Apr 21. After this action, Hartman Todd G. now owns 34,513 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $113,717 using the latest closing price.

Marte Mario Jesus, the Director of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 8 shares at $94.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Marte Mario Jesus is holding 0 shares at $755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Equity return is now at value 62.20, with 13.30 for asset returns.