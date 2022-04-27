Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -14.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ZION currently public float of 149.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.63M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -14.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.45% and a quarterly performance of -16.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.36% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZION, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

ZION Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from ANDERSON A SCOTT, who sale 30,703 shares at the price of $71.85 back on Feb 14. After this action, ANDERSON A SCOTT now owns 17,735 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $2,206,006 using the latest closing price.

Forney Alan M, the Exec VP & Division CEO of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 2,047 shares at $74.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Forney Alan M is holding 16,152 shares at $152,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.