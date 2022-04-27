Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s stock price has collected -10.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. EGLX currently public float of 106.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLX was 476.96K shares.

EGLX’s Market Performance

EGLX stocks went down by -10.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.27% and a quarterly performance of -4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.37% for EGLX stocks with a simple moving average of -40.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EGLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

EGLX Trading at -23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -33.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX fell by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3400. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -30.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.