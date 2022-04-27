Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/22 that American Express Tops Expectations, but the Stock Falls on 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

AXP currently public float of 756.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 4.13M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.11% and a quarterly performance of 3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.22% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AXP, setting the target price at $204 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

AXP Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.04. In addition, American Express Company saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who sale 1,804 shares at the price of $191.42 back on Feb 14. After this action, Lieberman Quinn Jessica now owns 2,102 shares of American Express Company, valued at $345,316 using the latest closing price.

Williams Anre D, the Group Pres., Enterprise Serv. of American Express Company, sale 139,909 shares at $196.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Williams Anre D is holding 114,168 shares at $27,536,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 4.10 for asset returns.