ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s stock price has collected -13.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.65.

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $2.13 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 78.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.24M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -13.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.28% and a quarterly performance of 27.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for ProPetro Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of 37.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUMP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PUMP Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 70.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Armour Spencer D III, who sale 32,931 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Apr 05. After this action, Armour Spencer D III now owns 54,515 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $473,218 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 32,931 shares at $12.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 54,515 shares at $411,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.