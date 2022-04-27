Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) went up by 16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected 41.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ :NUTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nutex Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUTX currently public float of 47.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUTX was 1.49M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX stocks went up by 41.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.43% and a quarterly performance of 79.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 468.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 55.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 54.71% for Nutex Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.86% for NUTX stocks with a simple moving average of 108.16% for the last 200 days.

NUTX Trading at 41.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 54.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.33%, as shares surge +123.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +93.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw 86.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -17.00 for asset returns.