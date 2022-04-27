Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROP is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $524.64, which is $45.56 above the current price. ROP currently public float of 105.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROP was 503.19K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

ROP stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of 10.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Roper Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for ROP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $505 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $550. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ROP, setting the target price at $487 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ROP Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $471.46. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 250 shares at the price of $449.21 back on Mar 01. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 6,119 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $112,302 using the latest closing price.

WALLMAN RICHARD F, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $474.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that WALLMAN RICHARD F is holding 44,375 shares at $474,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.34 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +17.01. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.