Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s stock price has collected -5.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/22 that Seagate Stock Spikes. The Disk-Drive Maker Predicts Wider Margins Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.50, which is $27.51 above the current price. STX currently public float of 218.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 2.13M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went down by -5.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.85% and a quarterly performance of -16.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.29% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $65 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to STX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

STX Trading at -15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.75. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw -29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 04. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 225,941 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $5,163,235 using the latest closing price.

Romano Gianluca, the EVP & CFO of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 20,495 shares at $107.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Romano Gianluca is holding 19,391 shares at $2,200,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.63 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.74. Equity return is now at value 327.90, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 822.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.17. Total debt to assets is 59.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 781.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.