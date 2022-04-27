Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $327.32. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ :RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Repligen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $272.63, which is $108.42 above the current price. RGEN currently public float of 51.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGEN was 449.87K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.04% and a quarterly performance of -23.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for RGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $330 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $241. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RGEN, setting the target price at $168 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.71. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from RYAN THOMAS F JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $198.03 back on Mar 01. After this action, RYAN THOMAS F JR now owns 1,457 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $396,060 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 17,355 shares at $276.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Hunt Anthony is holding 182,140 shares at $4,804,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.82 for the present operating margin

+55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +19.13. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.