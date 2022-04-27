Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/21 that Genworth’s Merger With China Oceanwide Fizzles

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE :GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Genworth Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $0.92 above the current price. GNW currently public float of 503.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNW was 3.90M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW stocks went down by -5.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly performance of -7.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Genworth Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for GNW stocks with a simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $4.17 back on Feb 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 2,815,504 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $625,950 using the latest closing price.

RESTREPO ROBERT P JR, the Director of Genworth Financial Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that RESTREPO ROBERT P JR is holding 50,000 shares at $196,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.