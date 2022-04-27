F5 Inc. (FFIV) Just Got Our Attention

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went down by -12.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/22 that F5 Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast. Analysts See Supply-Chain Issues as ‘Transitory.’

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.10.

The average price from analysts is $219.93, which is $69.28 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 60.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 566.94K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of -12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for F5 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.78% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of -19.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $200 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $197, previously predicting the price at $227. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FFIV, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

FFIV Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV fell by -17.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.45. In addition, F5 Inc. saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Pelzer Francis J., who sale 500 shares at the price of $198.17 back on Apr 18. After this action, Pelzer Francis J. now owns 16,389 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $99,085 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc., sale 1,042 shares at $210.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 93,435 shares at $219,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 7.00 for asset returns.