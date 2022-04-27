Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Just Got Our Attention

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected -11.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.36, which is $0.41 above the current price. ERF currently public float of 241.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.69M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went down by -11.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.42% and a quarterly performance of 5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.02% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 23.81% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.