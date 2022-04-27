E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Just Got Our Attention

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) went down by -9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.93. The company’s stock price has collected -14.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EJH) Right Now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.35 x from its present earnings ratio.

EJH currently public float of 11.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EJH was 2.94M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH stocks went down by -14.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.75% and a quarterly performance of -35.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.71% for EJH stocks with a simple moving average of -86.20% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -23.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6698. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -64.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.