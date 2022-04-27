Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valley National Bancorp (VLY)?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.88, which is $3.87 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 399.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.50M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.97% and a quarterly performance of -17.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.43% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

VLY Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, who purchase 174 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, WILLIAMS SIDNEY S now owns 4,616 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $2,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +31.65. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.