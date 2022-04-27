Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Just Got Our Attention

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went down by -12.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s stock price has collected -21.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.79. CYBN currently public float of 115.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 689.74K shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went down by -21.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.70% and a quarterly performance of -38.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Cybin Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.78% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -61.64% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -21.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7746. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -48.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -67.40 for asset returns.