Can Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Remain Competitive?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE :NMZ) Right Now?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.32 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of NMZ was 468.81K shares.

NMZ’s Market Performance

NMZ stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.54% and a quarterly performance of -13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for NMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

NMZ Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMZ rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund saw -17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.