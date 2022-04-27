Can Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Remain Competitive?

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that Natus Medical Soars. It’s Being Taken Private by ArchiMed for $1.2 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ :NTUS) Right Now?

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTUS is at 0.37.

NTUS currently public float of 33.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTUS was 327.80K shares.

NTUS’s Market Performance

NTUS stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.14% and a quarterly performance of 41.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Natus Medical Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.96% for NTUS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.94% for the last 200 days.

NTUS Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +30.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTUS fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Natus Medical Incorporated saw 40.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTUS starting from CHUNG DONG CHUNE CHRISTOPHER, who sale 11,787 shares at the price of $23.08 back on Dec 09. After this action, CHUNG DONG CHUNE CHRISTOPHER now owns 39,926 shares of Natus Medical Incorporated, valued at $272,044 using the latest closing price.

SCHROEDER ALICE D., the Director of Natus Medical Incorporated, sale 2,934 shares at $27.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that SCHROEDER ALICE D. is holding 12,117 shares at $80,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTUS

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.