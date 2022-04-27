Buy or Sell Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE :AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $218.42, which is $46.7 above the current price. AVY currently public float of 81.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVY was 691.41K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.62% and a quarterly performance of -10.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Avery Dennison Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for AVY stocks with a simple moving average of -13.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $227 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVY, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

AVY Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.69. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw -19.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Alford Bradley A, who sale 6,318 shares at the price of $225.58 back on Nov 05. After this action, Alford Bradley A now owns 21,495 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $1,425,245 using the latest closing price.

Baker-Nel Deena, the VP & Chief HR Officer of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 1,400 shares at $217.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Baker-Nel Deena is holding 1,150 shares at $303,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+27.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +8.80. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.