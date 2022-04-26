We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tricida Inc. (TCDA), Here is What We Found

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) went up by 11.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected 16.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ :TCDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCDA is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tricida Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $5.65 above the current price. TCDA currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCDA was 365.59K shares.

TCDA’s Market Performance

TCDA stocks went up by 16.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.41% and a quarterly performance of 25.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Tricida Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.28% for TCDA stocks with a simple moving average of 73.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCDA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCDA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCDA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TCDA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to TCDA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

TCDA Trading at 31.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +40.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCDA rose by +16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Tricida Inc. saw 23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCDA starting from COUFAL SANDRA I, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $8.54 back on Dec 20. After this action, COUFAL SANDRA I now owns 99,012 shares of Tricida Inc., valued at $64,050 using the latest closing price.

COUFAL SANDRA I, the Director of Tricida Inc., sale 931 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that COUFAL SANDRA I is holding 106,512 shares at $7,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCDA

Equity return is now at value -716.20, with -92.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.94.