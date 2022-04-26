Wall Street Pummels UBS Group AG (UBS) After Recent Earnings Report

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that UBS Shares Soar on Wealth Management Performance, Share Buybacks

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE :UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.18.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.94, which is $1.22 above the current price. UBS currently public float of 3.43B and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBS was 5.84M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stocks went down by -1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.96% and a quarterly performance of -4.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for UBS Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.82% for UBS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.47. In addition, UBS Group AG saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.