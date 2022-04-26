Wall Street Pummels Novavax Inc. (NVAX) After Recent Earnings Report

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $277.80. The company’s stock price has collected -8.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Novavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $186.83, which is $127.96 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 4.71M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went down by -8.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.35% and a quarterly performance of -36.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for Novavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.80% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $265 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $198. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to NVAX, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

NVAX Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -32.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.20. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from YOUNG JAMES F, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $73.58 back on Mar 31. After this action, YOUNG JAMES F now owns 62,590 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $919,765 using the latest closing price.

Herrmann John A III, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $140.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Herrmann John A III is holding 3,845 shares at $704,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.13 for the present operating margin

+98.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -152.12. Equity return is now at value -368.20, with -66.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.