The Chart for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ :WKEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for WISeKey International Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $6.46 above the current price. WKEY currently public float of 11.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKEY was 274.66K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.42% and a quarterly performance of -40.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.43% for WKEY stocks with a simple moving average of -58.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at -24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3500. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw -48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.73 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -91.38. The total capital return value is set at -57.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.23.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 61.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 24.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.