Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.36. SMTS currently public float of 107.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 501.37K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.14% and a quarterly performance of -26.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Sierra Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.99% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of -48.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SMTS Trading at -30.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1298. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw -33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at -10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.