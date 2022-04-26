KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) went down by -8.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s stock price has collected -10.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX :KULR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KULR is at -0.22.

KULR currently public float of 65.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KULR was 454.32K shares.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR stocks went down by -10.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.38% and a quarterly performance of -7.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for KULR Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.78% for KULR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1445. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Cochran Terry Keith, who sale 90,200 shares at the price of $2.24 back on Mar 31. After this action, Cochran Terry Keith now owns 275,096 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $202,048 using the latest closing price.

Mo Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 159,500 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Mo Michael is holding 20,651,539 shares at $460,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Equity return is now at value -126.20, with -105.30 for asset returns.