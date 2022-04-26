Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) went down by -5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s stock price has collected -6.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ :PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PAA currently public float of 527.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 6.00M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went down by -6.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 4.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $14.50 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

PAA Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+5.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.