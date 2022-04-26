Is Q&K International Group Limited (QK) a Keeper?

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went up by 15.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $374.13. QK currently public float of 0.27M and currently shorts hold a 29.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 219.03K shares.

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.88% and a quarterly performance of -56.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.81% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.77% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -62.67% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at -28.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.02%, as shares sank -31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2548. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -64.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.40 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q&K International Group Limited stands at -54.93. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with -65.30 for asset returns.