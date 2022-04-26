Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.76. The company’s stock price has collected -15.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE :HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.09.

HMY currently public float of 433.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMY was 8.40M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stocks went down by -15.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.85% for HMY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.69% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.