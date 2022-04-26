Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.86. The company’s stock price has collected -16.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.83 x from its present earnings ratio.

FSM currently public float of 288.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 5.83M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went down by -16.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.92% and a quarterly performance of 3.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.67% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.