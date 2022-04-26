Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Polaris Inc. (PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/22 that Polaris Stock Is Trading Like Demand Will Fade Away. The Market Might Be Wrong.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc. (NYSE :PII) Right Now?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PII is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Polaris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.06, which is $37.83 above the current price. PII currently public float of 56.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PII was 755.76K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.05% and a quarterly performance of -3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Polaris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for PII stocks with a simple moving average of -16.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $157 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to PII, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

PII Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.17. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Clark Dougherty Lucy, who sale 4,257 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Clark Dougherty Lucy now owns 22,806 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $532,125 using the latest closing price.

Clark Dougherty Lucy, the SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary of Polaris Inc., sale 23,734 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Clark Dougherty Lucy is holding 27,063 shares at $2,848,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.99 for the present operating margin

+22.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc. stands at +6.02. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.