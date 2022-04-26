Here’s Our Rant About Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) went down by -10.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected -23.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :STSS) Right Now?

STSS currently public float of 2.82M. Today, the average trading volume of STSS was 20.42M shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.43% for STSS stocks with a simple moving average of -32.43% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at -32.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.26% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS fell by -23.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc. saw -36.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Blackman Alan R., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Apr 22. After this action, Blackman Alan R. now owns 728,429 shares of Sharps Technology Inc., valued at $7,600 using the latest closing price.