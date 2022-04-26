Here’s Our Rant About BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.67. The company’s stock price has collected -15.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/21 that Carnival, ViacomCBS, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :BLFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.88.

The average price from analysts is $53.25, which is $43.07 above the current price. BLFS currently public float of 39.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLFS was 373.58K shares.

BLFS’s Market Performance

BLFS stocks went down by -15.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.38% and a quarterly performance of -52.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for BioLife Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.00% for BLFS stocks with a simple moving average of -63.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLFS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for BLFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLFS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

BLFS Trading at -37.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -33.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.35. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw -63.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Schulz Marcus, who sale 477 shares at the price of $13.94 back on Apr 21. After this action, Schulz Marcus now owns 41,480 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $6,649 using the latest closing price.

Aebersold Sarah, the VP, Global Human Resources of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 325 shares at $13.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Aebersold Sarah is holding 32,733 shares at $4,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.70 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at -6.41. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.