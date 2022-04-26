Here’s Our Rant About Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) went up by 12.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 24.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that GameStop, Clover Health, FuelCell Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ :XAIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XAIR is at -0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Beyond Air Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $7.37 above the current price. XAIR currently public float of 25.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XAIR was 188.52K shares.

XAIR’s Market Performance

XAIR stocks went up by 24.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.52% and a quarterly performance of 17.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Beyond Air Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.25% for XAIR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XAIR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for XAIR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2019.

XAIR Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR rose by +24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Beyond Air Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.71 back on Apr 05. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 567,323 shares of Beyond Air Inc., valued at $134,200 using the latest closing price.

Carey Robert, the Director of Beyond Air Inc., purchase 22,500 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Carey Robert is holding 547,323 shares at $149,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2543.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beyond Air Inc. stands at -2619.67. The total capital return value is set at -73.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.16. Equity return is now at value -59.90, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.54. Total debt to assets is 17.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,237.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.80.