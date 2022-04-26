Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) went down by -10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected -16.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNCA is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.68, which is $5.36 above the current price. GNCA currently public float of 54.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNCA was 1.57M shares.

GNCA’s Market Performance

GNCA stocks went down by -16.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -72.22% and a quarterly performance of -61.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.58% for Genocea Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -57.51% for GNCA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNCA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GNCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2019.

GNCA Trading at -63.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares sank -72.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNCA fell by -16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8339. In addition, Genocea Biosciences Inc. saw -67.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNCA starting from Flechtner Jessica Baker, who sale 1,212 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Apr 04. After this action, Flechtner Jessica Baker now owns 96,193 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,515 using the latest closing price.

Duvall Diantha, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Genocea Biosciences Inc., sale 963 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Duvall Diantha is holding 91,775 shares at $1,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3174.47 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stands at -2022.91. Equity return is now at value -187.80, with -47.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.