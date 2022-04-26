DatChat Inc. (DATS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) went up by 15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ :DATS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DatChat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DATS currently public float of 14.60M and currently shorts hold a 14.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DATS was 4.57M shares.

DATS’s Market Performance

DATS stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.07% and a quarterly performance of -24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.70% for DatChat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.51% for DATS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.49% for the last 200 days.

DATS Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +15.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1005. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw -34.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243836.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -243622.81. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -86.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.48.