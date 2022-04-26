Can The AES Corporation (AES) Remain Competitive?

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/21 that As ‘Low Quality’ Stages a Comeback, This Utility Looks Set to Break Out

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE :AES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AES is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The AES Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AES currently public float of 664.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AES was 6.33M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stocks went down by -8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.91% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for The AES Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.05% for AES stocks with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AES, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

AES Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.71. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Coughlin Stephen, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $21.30 back on Mar 04. After this action, Coughlin Stephen now owns 67,622 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $1,001,100 using the latest closing price.

Gluski Andres, the President and CEO of The AES Corporation, sale 524,511 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Gluski Andres is holding 1,143,724 shares at $12,474,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+24.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -3.71. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.