Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) went down by -6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected -7.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE :BHIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Benson Hill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is $3.93 above the current price. BHIL currently public float of 87.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHIL was 593.68K shares.

BHIL’s Market Performance

BHIL stocks went down by -7.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.99% and a quarterly performance of 7.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Benson Hill Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for BHIL stocks with a simple moving average of -44.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHIL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BHIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHIL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHIL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BHIL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BHIL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BHIL Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -26.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -7.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -49.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.66 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -85.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.