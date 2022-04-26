A Lesson to Learn: Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) went up by 15.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.41. The company’s stock price has collected 40.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX :SKYH) Right Now?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sky Harbour Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SKYH currently public float of 10.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYH was 1.11M shares.

SKYH’s Market Performance

SKYH stocks went up by 40.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.64% and a quarterly performance of 11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.42% for Sky Harbour Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.55% for SKYH stocks with a simple moving average of -17.90% for the last 200 days.

SKYH Trading at -41.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.36%, as shares sank -60.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYH rose by +40.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Sky Harbour Group Corporation saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYH

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.