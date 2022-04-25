Why Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 68.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.56.

BRQS currently public float of 58.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 20.45M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 68.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.16% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.53% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -35.41% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.92%, as shares surge +33.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +68.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2249. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 131.80, with -98.60 for asset returns.