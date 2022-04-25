We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), Here is What We Found

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected -11.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

DNA currently public float of 856.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 17.47M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went down by -11.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.41% and a quarterly performance of -35.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of -60.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DNA, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

DNA Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -59.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Equity return is now at value -119.90, with -95.40 for asset returns.