We Analyzed the Future Direction of Citigroup Inc. (C), Here is What We Found

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/22 that Wall Street’s Deal-Making Boom Starts to Sputter Out

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.65.

C currently public float of 1.97B and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 27.84M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of -19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.88% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -21.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to C, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

C Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.49. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $68.56 back on Feb 11. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 57,043 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $1,014,614 using the latest closing price.

McNiff Mary, the Chief Compliance Officer of Citigroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $68.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that McNiff Mary is holding 65,829 shares at $343,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.