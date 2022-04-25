Wall Street Pummels Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) After Recent Earnings Report

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYGR is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.80, which is -$0.68 below the current price. VYGR currently public float of 32.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYGR was 814.42K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR stocks went down by -16.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.53% and a quarterly performance of 164.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.23% for VYGR stocks with a simple moving average of 84.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYGR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VYGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to VYGR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

VYGR Trading at 15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.78%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR fell by -16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 176.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Swartz Robin, who sale 1,527 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Apr 04. After this action, Swartz Robin now owns 52,060 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,598 using the latest closing price.

Hesslein Robert W., the Senior VP & General Counsel of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,786 shares at $8.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Hesslein Robert W. is holding 114,963 shares at $22,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -190.29. Equity return is now at value -66.30, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.