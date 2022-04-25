Wall Street Pummels The Buckle Inc. (BKE) After Recent Earnings Report

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) went down by -7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.24. The company’s stock price has collected -4.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Buckle Inc. (NYSE :BKE) Right Now?

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKE is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The Buckle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00. BKE currently public float of 30.14M and currently shorts hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKE was 745.62K shares.

BKE’s Market Performance

BKE stocks went down by -4.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.34% and a quarterly performance of -7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for The Buckle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.50% for BKE stocks with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for BKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BKE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BKE Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, The Buckle Inc. saw -26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from MILKIE BRETT P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Nov 22. After this action, MILKIE BRETT P now owns 66,620 shares of The Buckle Inc., valued at $511,280 using the latest closing price.

NELSON DENNIS H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of The Buckle Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that NELSON DENNIS H is holding 2,009,205 shares at $660,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+50.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Buckle Inc. stands at +19.68. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 23.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.