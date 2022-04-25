Wall Street Pummels Histogen Inc. (HSTO) After Recent Earnings Report

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -16.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $2.05 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 3.01M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -16.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.55% and a quarterly performance of -20.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.45% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.88% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -61.36% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -23.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2592. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -38.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.77 for the present operating margin

+78.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -1448.64. Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.