Wall Street Pummels FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) After Recent Earnings Report

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -26.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected -51.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FedNat Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.47 above the current price. FNHC currently public float of 13.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 85.53K shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went down by -51.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.51% and a quarterly performance of -59.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.34% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -72.05% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at -56.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.65%, as shares sank -61.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC fell by -51.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1279. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -62.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -41.99. Equity return is now at value -108.30, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.